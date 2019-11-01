Loading articles...

Montrealers prepare for late Halloween as much of Canada nurses sugar hangover

MONTREAL — While the rest of Canada wakes up with a sugar junky’s remorse this morning, residents of some Quebec communities will only venture out this evening to get their Halloween stash.

The decision by some Quebec towns and cities — including Montreal — to ask trick-or-treaters to hold off due to bad weather didn’t go over well with all parents.

Laura Hodges, a mother of three from Boucherville, says families can make their own decisions when it comes safety and moving Halloween on short notice was overkill.

A few dozen communities began making the call Wednesday to postpone the annual candy collection, as weather forecasters predicted heavy rains and high winds.

The trend culminated with Montreal Mayor Valerie Plante tweeting that the nasty forecast was enough to ask parents and kids to wait one night to collect their candy, citing public safety.

As criticism mounted on social media under the hashtag #Halloweengate, Plante fired back, saying  in a tweet: “Damn(ed) if you do, damn(ed) if you don’t.”

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Nov. 1, 2019.

The Canadian Press

