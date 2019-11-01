Loading articles...

Military family matriarch who lost son in Afghanistan named Silver Cross Mother

Reine Samson Dawe of Kingston, Ont. is shown in a handout photo. Samson Dawe, the matriarch of a military family whose youngest son was killed in Afghanistan has been named this year's National Silver Cross mother by the Royal Canadian Legion. THE CANADIAN PRESS/HO-Royal Canadian Legion MANDATORY CREDIT

OTTAWA — The matriarch of a military family whose youngest son was killed 12 years ago in Afghanistan has been named this year’s National Silver Cross Mother by the Royal Canadian Legion.

Reine Samson Dawe of Kingston, Ont., will lay a wreath at the National War Memorial on Remembrance Day on behalf of all mothers who have lost children in service to Canada.

Capt. Matthew Dawe was among six Canadian soldiers killed by a roadside bomb in Kandahar in July 2007.

A platoon commander, he was 27 years old at the time and died on the same day his son turned two years old.

His father and three brothers also served at various points in the Canadian military.

Matthew Dawe’s oldest brother, Maj.-Gen. Peter Dawe, is currently commander of Canada’s special forces.

The Canadian Press

Join the conversation

Please read our commenting policies

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Latest Traffic & Weather
680 NEWS TRAFFIC @680NEWStraffic 680 News Traffic Twitter verified icon
Updated 54 minutes ago
NB DVP approaching York Mills, right lane and right shoulder blocked with a stalled vehicle.
Latest Traffic
Read more
680 NEWS WEATHER @680NEWSweather 
Updated Today at 09:36 AM
Don’t forget to turn your clocks back this weekend. I don’t let the time change bother me! At least I always tell m…
Latest Weather
Read more