Rogers Media uses cookies for personalization, to customize its online advertisements, and for other purposes. Learn more or change your cookie preferences. Rogers Media supports the Digital Advertising Alliance principles. By continuing to use our service, you agree to our use of cookies.
We use cookies (why?) You can change cookie preferences. Continued site use signifies consent.
Military family matriarch who lost son in Afghanistan named Silver Cross Mother
by The Canadian Press
Posted Nov 1, 2019 12:01 pm EDT
Reine Samson Dawe of Kingston, Ont. is shown in a handout photo. Samson Dawe, the matriarch of a military family whose youngest son was killed in Afghanistan has been named this year's National Silver Cross mother by the Royal Canadian Legion. THE CANADIAN PRESS/HO-Royal Canadian Legion MANDATORY CREDIT
OTTAWA — The matriarch of a military family whose youngest son was killed 12 years ago in Afghanistan has been named this year’s National Silver Cross Mother by the Royal Canadian Legion.
Reine Samson Dawe of Kingston, Ont., will lay a wreath at the National War Memorial on Remembrance Day on behalf of all mothers who have lost children in service to Canada.
Capt. Matthew Dawe was among six Canadian soldiers killed by a roadside bomb in Kandahar in July 2007.
A platoon commander, he was 27 years old at the time and died on the same day his son turned two years old.
His father and three brothers also served at various points in the Canadian military.
Matthew Dawe’s oldest brother, Maj.-Gen. Peter Dawe, is currently commander of Canada’s special forces.