Mexico's Baja Sur resorts to start charging tourist tax

MEXICO CITY — The Mexican state of Baja California Sur will start charging a tax equivalent to about $18.50 for each foreign tourist who visits.

The state is home to resort cities like Cabo San Lucas, San Jose del Cabo and La Paz.

The state government said Friday it will begin charging the tax starting Nov. 9.

Other Mexican cities charge tourists indirectly through hotel or airport-use taxes.

But the Baja Sur tax will be charged directly to tourists and will be payable at kiosks located at airports.

The state said the tax is for “use of Infrastructure” and will be used for “social service works.”

Tourist resorts in Mexico are often surrounded by poor, outlying communities. In the past, resorts have been criticized for doing little to benefit surrounding populations.

The Associated Press

