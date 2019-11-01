Loading articles...

Mexican agents find heroin inside tamarind candy

MEXICO CITY — In a find that gives a new dimension to “trick or treat,” Mexican agents inspecting a package being sent to England found 59 rolls of tamarind-flavoured candy with heroin inside.

The National Guard said Friday that agents used x-rays to inspect a cardboard box headed for an address in London.

When they opened the box, they found a black substance at the centre of each roll. Mexican-produced heroin is often referred to “black tar,” because it is processed differently than white or tan powder heroin.

The candy is made of tamarind pulp, which is normally reddish-brown in colour. Tests later confirmed the substance was heroin.

The Associated Press

Join the conversation

Please read our commenting policies

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Latest Traffic & Weather
680 NEWS TRAFFIC @680NEWStraffic 680 News Traffic Twitter verified icon
Updated Just moments ago
CLEAR - EB 401 app Dufferin express. Problems moved to the shoulder.
Latest Traffic
Read more
680 NEWS WEATHER @680NEWSweather 
Updated Today at 03:18 PM
Good news, we gain an hour of sleep this weekend. Bad news, the sun will be setting at 5:05 p.m. on Sunday 😏
Latest Weather
Read more