Man shot in alleged robbery in Mississauga

Peel Regional Police are searching for a suspect after a man was shot during an alleged armed robbery.

Police say incident occurred just before 8 p.m. in a laneway just off Catalpa Road near Brandon Gate Drive, just east of Goreway Drive in Mississauga.

Police say they were informed by Toronto police that a man had shown up at a trauma centre suffering from a gunshot wound.

Investigators say the victim made his own way to the hospital with injuries described as non-life threatening.

No suspect information has been released at this time but police say this appears to be an isolated incident.