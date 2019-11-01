Loading articles...

Man shot in alleged robbery in Mississauga

Last Updated Nov 1, 2019 at 10:15 pm EDT

Police investigate after a man showed up at a Toronto hospital with a gunshot wound claiming he was the victim of an armed robbery in Mississauga. CITYNEWS/George Jospeh

Peel Regional Police are searching for a suspect after a man was shot during an alleged armed robbery.

Police say incident occurred just before 8 p.m. in a laneway just off Catalpa Road near Brandon Gate Drive, just east of Goreway Drive in Mississauga.

Police say they were informed by Toronto police that a man had shown up at a trauma centre suffering from a gunshot wound.

Investigators say the victim made his own way to the hospital with injuries described as non-life threatening.

No suspect information has been released at this time but police say this appears to be an isolated incident.

