Man charged in store shooting returning to mental facility

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — A judge has sent a white man accused of killing two black people at a Kentucky grocery store back to a state mental health facility.

WDRB-TV reports that a judge decided Thursday to return Gregory Bush to the Kentucky Correctional Psychiatric Center for treatment.

In July, Bush was deemed mentally competent to stand trial on state charges including murder and wanton endangerment. Bush has pleaded not guilty to the October 2018 shootings of 69-year-old Maurice Stallard and 67-year-old Vickie Lee Jones at a Kroger in suburban Louisville. Bush also has pleaded not guilty to federal hate crime charges.

Prosecutors and defence attorneys said at Thursday’s hearing that they have more concerns about his mental health, and he needs further evaluation. His next hearing is set for Jan. 14.

The Associated Press

