Jury to deliberate Oklahoma officer's fate in murder trial

This undated photo provided by the Oklahoma County Sheriff's Office shows Oklahoma City police Sgt. Keith Sweeney. The trial of the Oklahoma City police officer accused of fatally shooting a suicidal man who doused himself in lighter fluid and was trying to set himself on fire is scheduled to get underway. Jury selection is scheduled to begin Monday, Oct. 21, 2019, for Sweeney. (Oklahoma County Sheriff's Office via AP)

OKLAHOMA CITY — A jury is to begin deliberations Monday in the trial of an Oklahoma City police officer who fatally shot a suicidal man who was apparently trying to set himself on fire.

Attorneys delivered closing statements Friday in the trial of Sgt. Keith Sweeney, who is charged with second-degree murder in the Nov. 15, 2017, death of 29-year-old Dustin Pigeon.

The 34-year-old Sweeney was among officers responding to reports of a suicidal person and found Pigeon doused in lighter fluid and threatening to set himself on fire in a courtyard.

Prosecutors say Sweeney shot Pigeon after another officer fired a bean bag to no effect. An affidavit says Pigeon was unarmed and did not pose a threat when he was shot. Two fellow officers also testified that Pigeon posed no threat.

