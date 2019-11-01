Loading articles...

Joint Turkish and Russian patrols to begin in Syrian region

SEVIMLI, Turkey — Turkey and Russia are set to begin joint patrols in northeastern Syria under a deal that halted a Turkish offensive against Syrian Kurdish fighters who were forced to withdraw from the border area following Ankara’s incursion.

The patrols will cover two sections, with a depth of 10 kilometres, or 6 miles. Turkish troops and allied Syrian opposition fighters now control the border towns of Tal Abyad, Ras al-Ayn and nearby villages. The deal excludes the city of Qamishli.

Turkey last month invaded northeastern Syria to push out Syrian Kurdish fighters whom it considers terrorists with links to a Kurdish insurgency inside Turkey.

Two ceasefire agreements —brokered by the United States and Russia— require that the Kurdish fighters withdraw 30 kilometres, or about 19 miles, away from the border.

The Associated Press

