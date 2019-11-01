Rogers Media uses cookies for personalization, to customize its online advertisements, and for other purposes. Learn more or change your cookie preferences. Rogers Media supports the Digital Advertising Alliance principles. By continuing to use our service, you agree to our use of cookies.
We use cookies (why?) You can change cookie preferences. Continued site use signifies consent.
Iraq's Shiite clerics condemn attacks on protesters
by The Associated Press
Posted Nov 1, 2019 6:25 am EDT
In this Thursday, Oct. 31, 2019 photo, mourners and protesters carry the flag-draped coffin of Mohammed Sadiq during his funeral during a demonstration at Tahrir Square in Baghdad, Iraq. Sadiq was killed while participating in the anti-government ongoing protests, his family said. (AP Photo/Hadi Mizban)
BAGHDAD — Iraq’s Shiite religious establishment has condemned attacks on peaceful protests after at least 250 people have been killed by security forces over the past month in anti-government protests.
Ahmed al-Safi, delivering a Friday sermon on behalf of the country’s top clerics, says that they condemn “attacks on peaceful protesters and all forms of unjustified violence,” and that those responsible should be held accountable.
He also says authorities should not allow “any person or group or biased entity, or any regional or international party” to impose its view on the Iraqi people.
The sermon was delivered in the Shiite holy city of Karbala, where masked men suspected of being linked to the security forces opened fire on protesters earlier this week, killing at least 18.