Are international students being taken for their money?

College students walking on campus, rear view – stock photo. GETTY IMAGES/PhotoAlto/Frederic Cirou

In today’s Big Story podcast, an investigation into the system that brings international students to Canada to study found exponential growth over a short time, as well as some disturbing results. Are the students who often spend everything their family has to come to Canada in the hopes of an education, a job and a shortcut to immigration getting what they pay for? In many cases the answer is no.

It’s not fair to the students—Canadian or international. It’s not fair to the immigration system. So who does it benefit, and why is it happening?

GUEST: Grant LeFleche, St. Catharines Standard (You can read ‘The Price of Admission’, by Grant, Isabel Teotonio and Nicholas Keung, right here)

