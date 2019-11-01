Loading articles...

India, US to enhance co-operation in combating terrorism

NEW DELHI — India and the U.S. have agreed to enhanced co-operation in tackling money laundering and combating the financing of terrorism.

A statement issued after Friday’s meeting of the Economic and Financial Partnership group says the co-operation was not limited to information exchanges involving global terrorist financing or the designation of specific terrorist facilitators and financiers.

It said India has demonstrated its support for action against non-compliant countries.

The Indian side was led by Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman, and the U.S. delegation by Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin.

The statement didn’t say whether the two countries have sorted out their trade dispute.

India imposed tariffs on 28 American products in June in retaliation for the U.S. ending India’s preferential trade status.

Washington imposed higher duties on Indian products, including aluminum and steel.

The Associated Press

