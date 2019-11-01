Loading articles...

India, Germany agree to boost industrial co-operation

NEW DELHI — India and Germany have agreed to enhance co-operation in tackling climate change, cybersecurity, skill development, artificial intelligence, energy security, civil aviation and defence production.

The two countries signed several agreements on Friday, with Prime Minister Narendra Modi saying India is eager to benefit from Germany’s expertise.

Visiting German Chancellor Angela Merkel said her country would also like to collaborate with India in infrastructure projects, waste management and water supply.

Merkel is accompanied by several ministers and state secretaries as well as a business delegation.

Germany is India’s largest trading partner in Europe. Bilateral trade reached $21.9 billion in the 2017-18 financial year, an increase of 17% from the previous year.

The Associated Press

