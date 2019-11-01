Rogers Media uses cookies for personalization, to customize its online advertisements, and for other purposes. Learn more or change your cookie preferences. Rogers Media supports the Digital Advertising Alliance principles. By continuing to use our service, you agree to our use of cookies.
We use cookies (why?) You can change cookie preferences. Continued site use signifies consent.
Illinois man suing attorneys over wrongful murder conviction
by The Associated Press
Posted Nov 1, 2019 12:11 pm EDT
CHICAGO — An Illinois man who was freed from prison after nearly two decades behind bars for a killing he claims was self-defence has filed a wrongful murder conviction lawsuit against the prosecutors and public defender involved in his murder trial.
The Chicago Tribune reports that 42-year-old Terrence Haynes’ suit was filed Thursday in Urbana. His suit accuses two Kankakee County assistant state’s attorneys of encouraging an 11-year-old witness to lie about Cezaire Murrell being unarmed when Haynes fatally shot the 18-year-old in 1999.
An Illinois appellate court last year ruled there were enough problems with the prosecution’s original case to overturn Haynes’ conviction and order a new trial.
In May, prosecutors considered retrying Haynes after the witness, now 30, recanted testimony.
Prosecutors announced in June that there would be no retrial.
___
Information from: Chicago Tribune, http://www.chicagotribune.com