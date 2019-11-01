Half of Maine's 'Ellis Island of the North' sold for $4.5M

PORTLAND, Maine — Half of a historic Maine Island known as the “Ellis Island of the North” has been sold for $4.5 million.

The Portland Press Herald reports Portland entrepreneur Noah Gordon bought 12 acres (5 hectares) on House Island. The sale closed last week.

A marketing manager with Re/Max by the Bay’s David Banks Team, Ana Piper, says the portion sold had been owned by two companies that rented space for weddings and other events.

The land sold includes a four-bedroom main lodge, a small house and a cottage. The property is known for a federal immigration quarantine centre that operated from 1907-1937.

Gordon says he plans to turn House Island into the “premier private island hospitality event venue in America.”

The city of Portland designated the island a local historic district in 2015.

The Associated Press