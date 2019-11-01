Loading articles...

Google parent Alphabet buying Fitbit for about $2.1B

SAN FRANCISCO — Fitbit is being acquired by Google’s parent company for about $2.1 billion.

With the deal announced Friday, Alphabet wades into a very crowded field. Fitbit is a pioneer in wearable fitness technology, but it’s been under pressure from other device makers.

Speculation swirled at the beginning of the week that a deal might be imminent. Premarket trading of shares of San Francisco-based Fitbit Inc. were briefly halted before the acquisition was announced.

Alphabet said it will pay $7.35 per share for the company.

The deal is expected to close next year if approved by regulators and Fitbit shareholders.

Shares of Fitbit and Alphabet both rose slightly before the opening bell.

The Associated Press

Join the conversation

Please read our commenting policies

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Latest Traffic & Weather
680 NEWS TRAFFIC @680NEWStraffic 680 News Traffic Twitter verified icon
Updated 23 minutes ago
NB Dufferin at Finch, lanes are blocked with a collision. Jammed both EB and WB finch and NB Dufferin.
Latest Traffic
Read more
680 NEWS WEATHER @680NEWSweather 
Updated Today at 08:08 AM
Radar picture as of 7:59am Nov1. Flurries are weakening, wind is diminishing. It’s a cold day though and a cold wee…
Latest Weather
Read more