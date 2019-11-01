Rogers Media uses cookies for personalization, to customize its online advertisements, and for other purposes. Learn more or change your cookie preferences. Rogers Media supports the Digital Advertising Alliance principles. By continuing to use our service, you agree to our use of cookies.
Florida police obtain Amazon Alexa recordings in death case
by The Associated Press
Posted Nov 1, 2019 12:24 pm EDT
HALLANDALE BEACH, Fla. — Police in South Florida think there may have been a witness to a homicide and are trying to get “her” to talk.
Hallandale Beach officials say the Amazon Echo or a similar device was in a home where a woman was slain in July.
The Sun Sentinel reports that the device, nicknamed “Alexa” after its wake word, might have heard and recorded more than a shopping order in the house of Silvia Galva and her boyfriend, Adam Reechard Crespo. Galva died with a spear through her chest.
Crespo told police it happened inadvertently. He’s charged with first degree murder and is out on a $65,000 bond.
Officials say Amazon turned over multiple recordings, but neither the company, police, nor the State Attorney’s Office will say what was on them.
___
Information from: Sun Sentinel , http://www.sun-sentinel.com/
The Associated Press
