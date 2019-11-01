Loading articles...

Florida police obtain Amazon Alexa recordings in death case

HALLANDALE BEACH, Fla. — Police in South Florida think there may have been a witness to a homicide and are trying to get “her” to talk.

Hallandale Beach officials say the Amazon Echo or a similar device was in a home where a woman was slain in July.

The Sun Sentinel reports that the device, nicknamed “Alexa” after its wake word, might have heard and recorded more than a shopping order in the house of Silvia Galva and her boyfriend, Adam Reechard Crespo. Galva died with a spear through her chest.

Crespo told police it happened inadvertently. He’s charged with first degree murder and is out on a $65,000 bond.

Officials say Amazon turned over multiple recordings, but neither the company, police, nor the State Attorney’s Office will say what was on them.

___

Information from: Sun Sentinel , http://www.sun-sentinel.com/

The Associated Press

Join the conversation

Please read our commenting policies

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Latest Traffic & Weather
680 NEWS TRAFFIC @680NEWStraffic 680 News Traffic Twitter verified icon
Updated 54 minutes ago
NB DVP approaching York Mills, right lane and right shoulder blocked with a stalled vehicle.
Latest Traffic
Read more
680 NEWS WEATHER @680NEWSweather 
Updated Today at 09:36 AM
Don’t forget to turn your clocks back this weekend. I don’t let the time change bother me! At least I always tell m…
Latest Weather
Read more