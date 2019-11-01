Rogers Media uses cookies for personalization, to customize its online advertisements, and for other purposes. Learn more or change your cookie preferences. Rogers Media supports the Digital Advertising Alliance principles. By continuing to use our service, you agree to our use of cookies.
Election violence erupts near Bolivia's presidential palace
by The Associated Press
Posted Nov 1, 2019 10:51 am EDT
Anti-government protesters against the reelection of President Evo Morales take refuge from tear gas launched by police, in La Paz, Bolivia, Thursday, Oct. 31, 2019. Violence has escalated since Morales was declared the winner of the Oct. 20 vote amid delays in the vote count. The opposition alleges the outcome was rigged to give Morales enough of a majority to avoid a runoff election; the president denies any irregularities. (AP Photo/Juan Karita)
LA PAZ, Bolivia — Police in Bolivia have fired tear gas and rubber bullets at protesters marching toward the presidential palace as tensions over a disputed election escalated.
Masked demonstrators set fire to barricades and threw tear gas back at police lines during the clashes in La Paz before dawn Friday.
The protesters oppose Bolivian President Evo Morales, who was declared the winner of the Oct. 20 presidential vote. The opposition alleges the outcome was rigged to give Morales enough of a majority to avoid a runoff election; the president denies any irregularities.
Two people were fatally shot at around midnight Wednesday during clashes between supporters and opponents of Morales in Santa Cruz province, an opposition stronghold.