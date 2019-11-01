Loading articles...

Election violence erupts near Bolivia's presidential palace

Anti-government protesters against the reelection of President Evo Morales take refuge from tear gas launched by police, in La Paz, Bolivia, Thursday, Oct. 31, 2019. Violence has escalated since Morales was declared the winner of the Oct. 20 vote amid delays in the vote count. The opposition alleges the outcome was rigged to give Morales enough of a majority to avoid a runoff election; the president denies any irregularities. (AP Photo/Juan Karita)

LA PAZ, Bolivia — Police in Bolivia have fired tear gas and rubber bullets at protesters marching toward the presidential palace as tensions over a disputed election escalated.

Masked demonstrators set fire to barricades and threw tear gas back at police lines during the clashes in La Paz before dawn Friday.

The protesters oppose Bolivian President Evo Morales, who was declared the winner of the Oct. 20 presidential vote. The opposition alleges the outcome was rigged to give Morales enough of a majority to avoid a runoff election; the president denies any irregularities.

Two people were fatally shot at around midnight Wednesday during clashes between supporters and opponents of Morales in Santa Cruz province, an opposition stronghold.

The Associated Press



Join the conversation

Please read our commenting policies

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Latest Traffic & Weather
680 NEWS TRAFFIC @680NEWStraffic 680 News Traffic Twitter verified icon
Updated 25 minutes ago
WB Gardiner west of Parkside, the left lane is blocked by slow moving maintenance.
Latest Traffic
Read more
680 NEWS WEATHER @680NEWSweather 
Updated Today at 09:36 AM
Don’t forget to turn your clocks back this weekend. I don’t let the time change bother me! At least I always tell m…
Latest Weather
Read more