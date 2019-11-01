Loading articles...

Cypriot driver in trouble over foot-stunt footage

NICOSIA, Cyprus — Cypriot police have charged a man who allegedly drove his heavy vehicle on a main highway with only his feet on the wheel and live-streamed footage of the stunt.

Police said Friday they managed to identify the 43-year-old suspect from the video, which was shown on social media. He was charged with reckless and dangerous driving and driving without the use of his hands, and released.

The 3 1/2 -minute video shows the man with both shoeless, sock-clad feet on the steering wheel, whizzing along a highway connecting the port town of Limassol with the capital Nicosia.

The driver doesn’t speak on the video and the only sound that’s heard is his radio.

The Associated Press

Join the conversation

Please read our commenting policies

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Latest Traffic & Weather
680 NEWS TRAFFIC @680NEWStraffic 680 News Traffic Twitter verified icon
Updated Today at 11:40 AM
NB DVP approaching York Mills, right lane and right shoulder blocked with a stalled vehicle.
Latest Traffic
Read more
680 NEWS WEATHER @680NEWSweather 
Updated Today at 09:36 AM
Don’t forget to turn your clocks back this weekend. I don’t let the time change bother me! At least I always tell m…
Latest Weather
Read more