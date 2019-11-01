Loading articles...

Cuba: we provide only moral support for Latin protests

HAVANA — Cuba’s foreign minister says the island nation has had no role in promoting popular unrest across Latin America but supports the protesters’ goals.

Right-leaning politicians have alleged, without providing evidence, that Cuba and Venezuela have been backing unrest in Ecuador, Chile and other countries in recent weeks.

Foreign Minister Bruno Rodriguez told participants at a forum in Havana Friday: “We don’t have any involvement in the protests in Latin America except providing the example of the Cuban revolution.”

Andrea Rodriguez, The Associated Press

