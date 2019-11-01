Loading articles...

Chile backs away from tax breaks on the rich amid protests

A police water cannon sprays anti-government demonstrators in front of La Moneda presidential palace in Santiago, Chile, Friday, Nov. 1, 2019. Groups of Chileans continued to protests as government and opposition leaders debated the response to nearly two weeks of protests that have paralyzed much of the capital and forced the cancellation of two major international summits. (AP Photo/Rodrigo Abd)

SANTIAGO, Chile — Chilean President Sebastian Piñera is backing away from a plan to cut corporate taxes following two weeks of protests fed by anger of inequality.

Tens of thousands were demonstrating again Friday in the capital, continuing protests that have shaken the country and forced the cancellation of two major international summits that had been scheduled for Santiago.

Piñera is facing massive demonstrations featuring demands for higher wages, better pensions and improved health care, and his treasury secretary announced Friday the government is dropping a plan for business tax breaks.

A proposed hike in subway fares this month set off the 15 days of protests that morphed into a call for deep-rooted changes.

Chile is one of the wealthiest, but most unequal counties in Latin America.

The Associated Press

Join the conversation

Please read our commenting policies

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Latest Traffic & Weather
680 NEWS TRAFFIC @680NEWStraffic 680 News Traffic Twitter verified icon
Updated Just moments ago
WB 401 approaching James Snow Pkwy - watch out for a construction pylon in the left lane. Delays in the area. MTO on the way.
Latest Traffic
Read more
680 NEWS WEATHER @680NEWSweather 
Updated Today at 03:18 PM
Good news, we gain an hour of sleep this weekend. Bad news, the sun will be setting at 5:05 p.m. on Sunday 😏
Latest Weather
Read more