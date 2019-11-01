Loading articles...

Cambodian official says British backpacker died of drowning

Linda Schultes, right, mother of British backpacker Amelia Bambridge, arrives in a van together with her family members at the Sihanoukville Referral Hospital in Sihanouk province, Cambodia, Friday, Nov. 1, 2019. The body of the British backpacker missing for more than a week in Cambodia was found at sea Thursday about 60 miles (100 kilometers) from the island where she disappeared, officials said. (AP Photo/Heng Sinith)

PHNOM PENH, Cambodia — A Cambodian official says an autopsy has determined that a British backpacker whose body was found at sea a week after she disappeared had died from drowning.

The governor of Preah Sihanouk province said Friday the body of Amelia Bambridge was examined at the main hospital in Sihanoukville, where it was taken after being found Thursday in the Gulf of Thailand.

The 21-year-old woman disappeared after attending a beach party on the night of Oct. 23 on the island of Koh Rong. Her body was discovered by fishermen about 60 miles (100 kilometres) away.

The provincial police chief earlier said the autopsy would be attended by forensic police, a hospital doctor, a court prosecutor, a representative of the British Embassy and members of Bambridge’s family.

