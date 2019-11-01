Loading articles...

Cambodia, awaiting political foes, stages security exercise

PHNOM PENH, Cambodia — Several hundred members of Cambodia’s security forces have staged a joint exercise in a show of force ahead of the promised return of exiled opposition leaders whom the government says are unwelcome.

A military spokesman says Friday’s exercise in Banteay Meanchey province, which borders Thailand, was mainly to provide security for the public but also to defend against “anarchic activity” by the opposition Cambodia National Rescue Party, which was dissolved by a court order in 2017.

Party co-founder Sam Rainsy has declared that he and his colleagues will return to Cambodia on Nov. 9, along with a mass of Cambodian supporters.

The government of Prime Minister Hun Sen has accused them of seeking to overthrow him and said they will be arrested if they manage to enter Cambodia.

The Associated Press

Join the conversation

Please read our commenting policies

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Latest Traffic & Weather
680 NEWS TRAFFIC @680NEWStraffic 680 News Traffic Twitter verified icon
Updated 52 minutes ago
UPDATE: CLEAR
Latest Traffic
Read more
680 NEWS WEATHER @680NEWSweather 
Updated Just moments ago
Wind warning continues for Niagara but has ENDED for #Toronto and Southern Durham region (Pickering to Oshawa) as o…
Latest Weather
Read more