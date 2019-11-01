Loading articles...

Brexit-booster Farage set to launch UK election campaign

Brexit Party leader Nigel Farage delivers his speech Tuesday, Oct. 22, 2019 at the European Parliament in Strasbourg. Britain faces another week of political gridlock after British lawmakers on Monday denied Prime Minister Boris Johnson a chance to hold a vote on the Brexit divorce bill agreed in Brussels last Thursday. (AP Photo/Jean-Francois Badias)

LONDON — British euroskeptic politician Nigel Farage is launching his party’s election campaign, a day after U.S. President Donald Trump urged him to make an electoral pact with Prime Minister Boris Johnson’s Conservatives.

Farage’s Brexit Party rejects Johnson’s divorce deal with the European Union and wants to leave the bloc with no agreement on future relations.

Farage, who played a key role in the campaign for Britain to leave the EU, hasn’t revealed whether his party will contest all 650 House of Commons seats up for grabs, or pick a few where it has a chance of winning.

Running in a small number of seats would help the Conservatives, who are vying with Farage for the support of Brexit-backing voters.

Farage said Friday there’s a need for “some kind of Brexit alliance.”

The Associated Press

