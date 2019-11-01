Rogers Media uses cookies for personalization, to customize its online advertisements, and for other purposes. Learn more or change your cookie preferences. Rogers Media supports the Digital Advertising Alliance principles. By continuing to use our service, you agree to our use of cookies.
Botswana's president sworn in after stable election
by The Associated Press
Posted Nov 1, 2019 10:36 am EDT
GABORONE, Botswana — Botswana’s President Mokgweetsi Masisi has been sworn in after an election that saw the previous president break with the ruling party and back the opposition.
Masisi in his speech Friday said the long-peaceful southern African nation continues to face the challenges of HIV/AIDS, unemployment, corruption and now climate change.
He said Botswana must resolve to shift the economy away from an overreliance on natural resources such as diamonds.
Masisi took office last year as the hand-picked successor of Ian Khama, who later accused him of straying from his policies.
The ruling Botswana Democratic Party easily won enough parliament seats in last month’s vote. The party has been in power since independence in 1966.
The Associated Press
