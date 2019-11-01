Loading articles...

Algerians protest election plan, mark independence war

ALGIERS, Algeria — Algerians are demonstrating against plans for upcoming elections they fear will be manipulated by a long-despised power structure.

Friday’s protest coincides with celebrations marking 65 years since the beginning of Algeria’s war for independence from France.

Thousands of people converged on the capital for Friday’s protest, the 37th since their pro-democracy movement began in February. Some demonstrated peacefully in the streets overnight, while others banged on pots and pans in their homes to show support. Crowds re-convened Friday morning for a march through Algiers.

The protesters’ anger focuses on the Dec. 12 presidential election, to replace longtime leader Abdelaziz Bouteflika after he was pushed out in April. The protesters want an election but don’t want it run by the existing authorities, seen as corrupt and out of touch.

The Associated Press

Join the conversation

Please read our commenting policies

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Latest Traffic & Weather
680 NEWS TRAFFIC @680NEWStraffic 680 News Traffic Twitter verified icon
Updated 17 minutes ago
WB 401 at Mississauga road, the left lane is blocked with a collision.
Latest Traffic
Read more
680 NEWS WEATHER @680NEWSweather 
Updated 21 minutes ago
Cold and windy this morning! As of 6am, Nov 1, the wind continues to diminish BUT dress for wind chill -3 at…
Latest Weather
Read more