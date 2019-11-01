Loading articles...

4 suspects sought in alleged violent Scarborough carjacking

Last Updated Nov 1, 2019 at 11:02 pm EDT

Police tape is seen in an undated photo. CITYNEWS/Tony Fera

Police are searching for four suspects following an alleged violent carjacking in Scarborough on Friday night.

Police say the victim was approached by a white import sedan in the area of Morningside Avenue and McNicoll Avenue around 9:30 p.m.

The suspects smashed the windows of the car before making in the black BMW 329.

Police say there were no reported injuries.

Police say three of the suspects were armed with guns while the fourth was armed with a knife.

