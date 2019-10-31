Woman, 47, seriously injured in two-car crash near Orangeville

A serious crash on Highway 9 east of Orangeville has left one person with serious injuries.

OPP say a car travelling westbound on Highway 9 collided with a southbound vehicle on County Road 10, approximately 25 kilometres east of Orangeville.

A 47-year-old woman was taken to a trauma centre with serious but non-life threatening injuries while her 15-year-old male passenger suffered only minor injuries.

The driver of the westbound car, a 41-year-old man, escaped with just minor injuries.

No word yet if any charges will be laid.