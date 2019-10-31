Loading articles...

US extends civil nuclear co-operation waivers for Iran

WASHINGTON — The Trump administration is keeping alive one of the last remaining components of the 2015 Iran nuclear deal by extending sanctions waivers that allow foreign companies to work with Iran’s civilian nuclear program without U.S. penalties.

The waivers had been due to expire Tuesday but were extended by Secretary of State Mike Pompeo for another 90 days. Pompeo has been a champion of President Donald Trump’s maximum pressure campaign on Iran.

Trump withdrew last year from the nuclear deal and has steadily ramped up sanctions on Iran, but the waivers will permit European, Russian and Chinese companies to continue to work at Iranian civilian nuclear facilities.

Matthew Lee, The Associated Press

