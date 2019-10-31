Loading articles...

Trump selects second-in-command for State

FILE - In this Aug. 21, 2019, file photo U.S. Special Representative for North Korea Stephen Biegun attends a meeting with South Korean Unification Minister Kim Yeon Chul at a government complex in downtown Seoul, South Korea. Biegun is expected to be nominated this week to be second-in-command at the State Department. Biegun has had a prominent role in the delicate negotiations that led to historic meetings between President Donald Trump and North Korean leader Kim Jong Un. (AP Photo/Lee Jin-man, File)

WASHINGTON — President Donald Trump has nominated Stephen Biegun (BEE-gan), the U.S. special envoy for North Korea, to serve as the State Department’s second-in-command.

Biegun would replace John Sullivan, who was nominated to serve as the next U.S. ambassador to Russia. Both positions require Senate confirmation.

Biegun had a prominent role in the delicate negotiations that led to historic meetings between Trump and North Korean leader Kim Jong Un. He also led the so-far unsuccessful negotiations to get North Korea to give up its nuclear weapons.

Biegun is a former Ford Motor Co. executive who served in previous Republican administrations.

His nomination has been expected since mid-September, but its timing has been unclear amid turmoil in the State Department over the House impeachment inquiry into the administration’s policy toward Ukraine.

The Associated Press

