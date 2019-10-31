Trump selects second-in-command for State

Rogers Media uses cookies for personalization, to customize its online advertisements, and for other purposes. Learn more or change your cookie preferences. Rogers Media supports the Digital Advertising Alliance principles. By continuing to use our service, you agree to our use of cookies.
FILE - In this Aug. 21, 2019, file photo U.S. Special Representative for North Korea Stephen Biegun attends a meeting with South Korean Unification Minister Kim Yeon Chul at a government complex in downtown Seoul, South Korea. Biegun is expected to be nominated this week to be second-in-command at the State Department. Biegun has had a prominent role in the delicate negotiations that led to historic meetings between President Donald Trump and North Korean leader Kim Jong Un. (AP Photo/Lee Jin-man, File)
WASHINGTON — President Donald Trump has nominated Stephen Biegun (BEE-gan), the U.S. special envoy for North Korea, to serve as the State Department’s second-in-command.
Biegun would replace John Sullivan, who was nominated to serve as the next U.S. ambassador to Russia. Both positions require Senate confirmation.
Biegun had a prominent role in the delicate negotiations that led to historic meetings between Trump and North Korean leader Kim Jong Un. He also led the so-far unsuccessful negotiations to get North Korea to give up its nuclear weapons.
Biegun is a former Ford Motor Co. executive who served in previous Republican administrations.
His nomination has been expected since mid-September, but its timing has been unclear amid turmoil in the State Department over the House impeachment inquiry into the administration’s policy toward Ukraine.