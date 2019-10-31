Rogers Media uses cookies for personalization, to customize its online advertisements, and for other purposes. Learn more or change your cookie preferences. Rogers Media supports the Digital Advertising Alliance principles. By continuing to use our service, you agree to our use of cookies.
The Latest: Death toll from Pakistan train fire rises to 46
by The Associated Press
Posted Oct 31, 2019 1:16 am EDT
MULTAN, Pakistan — The Latest on the train fire in Pakistan’s Punjab province (all times local):
10:15
A Pakistani government official says the death toll from a massive fire on a train that was travelling in eastern Punjab province has jumped to 46.
Jamil Ahmed, a deputy commissioner in the town of Rahim Yar Khan, says the fire on Thursday was caused by a cooking gas stove.
He says at least 31 passengers were also injured in the accident near the town of Liaquatput in Punjab province.
___
9:50 a.m.
Pakistani officials say a massive fire on a train caused by a cooking gas stove has killed at least 16 passengers near the town of Liaquatpur in eastern Punjab province.
Railways Minister Sheikh Rashid Ahmad says the fire took place on Thursday when some of the passengers were preparing breakfast on the speeding train in violation of rules.
Rescue officials say they have counted at least 16 bodies while media reports suggest the death toll from the fire has jumped to 25.
The Associated Press
