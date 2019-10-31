Loading articles...

Supreme Court won't hear appeal of sentence in Quebec election shooting

OTTAWA — The Supreme Court of Canada won’t hear Richard Henry Bain’s appeal of his sentence for shooting a man on election night in Quebec seven years ago.

Bain was convicted of killing lighting technician Denis Blanchette outside a Parti Quebecois rally on Sept. 4, 2012, as premier-designate Pauline Marois delivered a victory speech inside.

In 2016, Quebec Superior Court Justice Guy Cournoyer sentenced Bain to life in prison without possibility for parole for 20 years after a jury found him guilty of second-degree murder as well as three counts of attempted murder.

Bain’s defence had argued unsuccessfully that he should be found not criminally responsible for the killing.

In March, a five-judge Quebec Court of Appeal panel dismissed Bain’s request for parole eligibility after serving 10 years.

As usual, the Supreme Court gave no reasons for refusing to hear the case.   

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Oct. 31, 2019.

The Canadian Press

