Loading articles...

Subtropical Storm Rebekah losing steam in the Atlantic

MIAMI — Subtropical Storm Rebekah is losing organization is it spins far out over the Atlantic Ocean.

The U.S. National Hurricane Center says the storm’s maximum sustained winds Thursday are near 45 mph (75 kph) and it’s expected to weaken soon.

Rebekah is centred about 480 miles (775 kilometres) west-northwest of the Azores and is moving east-northeast near 18 mph (30 kph).

The Associated Press

Join the conversation

Please read our commenting policies

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Latest Traffic & Weather
680 NEWS TRAFFIC @680NEWStraffic 680 News Traffic Twitter verified icon
Updated 27 minutes ago
SB DVP south of Millwood, the right lane is blocked with maintenance crews.
Latest Traffic
Read more
680 NEWS WEATHER @680NEWSweather 
Updated Today at 09:52 AM
Also roads will be slick and visibility reduced due to rain. Stay safe everyone!
Latest Weather
Read more