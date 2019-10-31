Strike vote results involving elementary teachers to be released Friday

The Elementary Teachers’ Federation of Ontario will release results of their strike vote on Friday.

Over 80,000 members cast ballots over the past few weeks.

The union held mass meetings with its members in September and October to discuss central bargaining issues including class size, more support for students with special needs and job security.

In mid-October, ETFO filed for conciliation after talks with the government stalled.

Meanwhile, the union representing teachers in York region says about 99 per cent of its members have voted to approve future strike action. The vote took place last night during a confidential meeting.