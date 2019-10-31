Stable costs but more uninsured as 'Obamacare' sign-ups open

WASHINGTON — The 2020 sign-up season for the Affordable Care Act is getting underway with premiums down slightly in many states and more health plan choices for consumers.

The Obama health care bill has shown remarkable resiliency, but it has also fallen short of expectations.

The number of uninsured Americans has been rising again, even though some people would qualify for zero-premium coverage, after taking into account financial subsidies.

Open enrolment for health insurance on HealthCare.gov starts Friday and ends Dec. 15. Coverage takes effect Jan. 1.

The sign-up season begins as the Trump administration is seeking to overturn “Obamacare” in its entirety. A decision by a federal appeals court could come any day.

The legal case is likely to end up at the Supreme Court.

Ricardo Alonso-Zaldivar, The Associated Press