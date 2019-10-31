Loading articles...

Stable costs but more uninsured as 'Obamacare' sign-ups open

John Gold, self-employed graphics designer, poses at a farmer's market outside his office in Portland, Maine, Wednesday, Oct. 23, 2019. Gold has been covered by the Affordable Care Act since it started, plans on shopping for plans for 2020 again when the enrollment season starts Nov. 1. The 2020 sign-up season for the Affordable Care Act is getting underway with premiums down slightly in many states and more health plan choices for consumers. (AP Photo/Charles Krupa)

WASHINGTON — The 2020 sign-up season for the Affordable Care Act is getting underway with premiums down slightly in many states and more health plan choices for consumers.

The Obama health care bill has shown remarkable resiliency, but it has also fallen short of expectations.

The number of uninsured Americans has been rising again, even though some people would qualify for zero-premium coverage, after taking into account financial subsidies.

Open enrolment for health insurance on HealthCare.gov starts Friday and ends Dec. 15. Coverage takes effect Jan. 1.

The sign-up season begins as the Trump administration is seeking to overturn “Obamacare” in its entirety. A decision by a federal appeals court could come any day.

The legal case is likely to end up at the Supreme Court.

Ricardo Alonso-Zaldivar, The Associated Press

Join the conversation

Please read our commenting policies

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Latest Traffic & Weather
680 NEWS TRAFFIC @680NEWStraffic 680 News Traffic Twitter verified icon
Updated 25 minutes ago
Clear
Latest Traffic
Read more
680 NEWS WEATHER @680NEWSweather 
Updated Yesterday at 03:11 PM
Retweeted @JohnTory: There will be many little monsters out on our streets tomorrow in search of candy. Please slow down and drive carefully. #Hal…
Latest Weather
Read more