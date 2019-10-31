Loading articles...

South Carolina driving rule allegedly criminalizes poverty

Civil rights groups say South Carolina illegally suspends the drivers’ licenses of people who haven’t paid traffic tickets without first determining if they can afford to pay.

A federal lawsuit filed Thursday calls it a “wealth-based” enforcement system that impedes people’s ability to earn a living and deprives them of their rights because they’re poor.

It says the state Department of Motor Vehicles suspends driver’s licenses for unpaid traffic tickets without providing proper notice or hearings.

The American Civil Liberties Union and the Southern Poverty Law Center want a declaration that the policy violates constitutional protections of equal protection and due process. They also seek the lifting of suspensions and reinstatement of licenses for anyone who lost their driving privileges.

Kevin McGill, The Associated Press

Join the conversation

Please read our commenting policies

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Latest Traffic & Weather
680 NEWS TRAFFIC @680NEWStraffic 680 News Traffic Twitter verified icon
Updated Just moments ago
WB 401 approaching Kipling, the right lane is blocked with a collision. Slow from Weston express and collectors.
Latest Traffic
Read more
680 NEWS WEATHER @680NEWSweather 
Updated 38 minutes ago
Also roads will be slick and visibility reduced due to rain. Stay safe everyone!
Latest Weather
Read more