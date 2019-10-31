Loading articles...

Male seriously injured in shooting near Jane and Lawrence

A Toronto police cruiser is seen in an undated photo. CITYNEWS/Dilshad Burman CITYNEWS/Dilshad Burman

One person is in hospital after a shooting in the northwest end of the city.

Paramedics were called to Jane Street and Harding Avenue, near Lawrence Avenue West, just before 9:30 a.m. on Thursday.

The male has been rushed to a trauma centre with serious injuries. He is expected to survive, paramedics said.

Police said witnesses reported seeing three males fleeing the scene.

Two nearby schools have been placed in hold and secure as a precaution.

