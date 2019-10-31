Loading articles...

Scientists say quarter of all pigs could die of swine fever

SYDNEY, Australia — The World Organization for Animal Health says around a quarter of the global pig population is expected to die from African swine fever.

Dr. Mark Schipp, the organization’s vice-president, told reporters in Australia that the spread of the disease in the past year to countries including China, which has half the world’s pig population, had inflamed a worldwide crisis.

Schipp says veterinary scientists worldwide are trying to find a vaccine for the disease, but that it’s a “complex challenge” because of the nature of the virus.

While the disease does not spread to humans, it is virtually 100% fatal once embedded in pig populations.

The Associated Press

