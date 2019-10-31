Rogers Media uses cookies for personalization, to customize its online advertisements, and for other purposes. Learn more or change your cookie preferences. Rogers Media supports the Digital Advertising Alliance principles. By continuing to use our service, you agree to our use of cookies.
We use cookies (why?) You can change cookie preferences. Continued site use signifies consent.
Sanders files for New Hampshire presidential primary
by Associated Press, The Associated Press
Posted Oct 31, 2019 2:17 pm EDT
Democratic presidential candidate Sen. Bernie Sanders, I-Vt., addresses a gathering during a rally after filing to be listed on the New Hampshire primary ballot at the Statehouse in Concord, N.H., Thursday, Oct. 31, 2019. (AP Photo/Charles Krupa)
CONCORD, N.H. — Vermont Sen. Bernie Sanders has officially filed for the New Hampshire presidential primary, becoming the second major contender to do so.
Sanders was greeted Thursday by supporters at the New Hampshire Statehouse. He held a rally after officially signing up.
The 78-year-old lawmaker captured the 2016 New Hampshire Democratic primary with a 22-point victory but is now working to maintain momentum in a crowded 2020 field.
Sanders told reporters that he was “proud” of his campaign so far and that he would not take New Hampshire for granted but would run “aggressively” there.