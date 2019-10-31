Rogers Media uses cookies for personalization, to customize its online advertisements, and for other purposes. Learn more or change your cookie preferences. Rogers Media supports the Digital Advertising Alliance principles. By continuing to use our service, you agree to our use of cookies.
We use cookies (why?) You can change cookie preferences. Continued site use signifies consent.
Report says CIA-trained Afghan forces behind war atrocities
by The Associated Press
Posted Oct 31, 2019 1:56 am EDT
FILE - In this Oct. 1, 2019, file photo, Abdul Jabar, who lost four members of his family, shows name list of villagers who were killed in an airstrike on Sept. 19, in Jalalabad, Afghanistan. A report released Thursday, Oct. 31, 2019 by Human Rights Watch documents mounting atrocities by CIA-trained Afghan forces, increasing civilian casualties by both U.S. and Afghan forces, and demands investigations into whether American forces committed war crimes in Afghanistan. (AP Photo/Rahmat Gul, File)
ISLAMABAD — A new report by Human Rights Watch documents what it says are mounting atrocities by CIA-trained Afghan forces and increasing civilian casualties at the hands of both U.S. and Afghan forces. It also demands probes into whether American forces committed war crimes in Afghanistan.
The 50-page report released on Thursday comes after a nearly two-year investigation into allegations of rights abuses by U.S.-backed Afghan forces, which include extrajudicial killings and enforces disappearances.
It says any peace deal to end Afghanistan’s 18-year war should also decide the fate of these forces that operate with seeming impunity, by either disbanding them or bringing them under the control of the Defence Ministry.
The report says the Afghan security units have not brought stability but “undermined Afghan institutions and put many Afghans at risk.”