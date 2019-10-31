Loading articles...

Report: Explosion at steel mill in Iran kills worker

TEHRAN, Iran — Iran’s official IRNA news agency says an explosion at a steel mill has killed a worker and injured two others.

The report says the explosion happened on Wednesday night in a part of the factory where flammable items were kept. IRNA says the incident is under investigation. The two injured workers remain in hospital.

The steel mill is in the town of Hersin, about 380 kilometres, or 240 miles, southwest of the capital, Tehran.

There was no word on what had caused the explosion.

Iranian media occasionally report similar incidents at industrial sites, most of them blamed on disregard for health and safety measures. Also, Iran’s aging factories have suffered from years of Western sanctions.

Last year, an explosion at a battery factory in southeastern Tehran injured 21 workers.

The Associated Press

Join the conversation

Please read our commenting policies

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Latest Traffic & Weather
680 NEWS TRAFFIC @680NEWStraffic 680 News Traffic Twitter verified icon
Updated Today at 06:05 AM
WB 401 Express ramp to the 404, the left lane is blocked with a collision.
Latest Traffic
Read more
680 NEWS WEATHER @680NEWSweather 
Updated Today at 06:11 AM
As of 6am (Oct 31) #Toronto GTA getting a break from the heavier rain BUT don’t be tricked... rain returns later th…
Latest Weather
Read more