Loading articles...

Police ID victims of deadly shooting at California party

LONG BEACH, Calif. — Authorities have identified three men who died after a gunman opened fire from an alley into a party, fatally shooting them and wounding nine others.

Long Beach police say Thursday that 25-year-old Maurice Poe Jr., 35-year-old Melvin Williams II, and 28-year-old Ricardo Torres were slain in the attack.

Authorities are still trying to find the gunman, who concealed his face as he fired the shots into the gathering of 25 to 30 people, including a group of co-workers, then fled in a vehicle. Other suspects may have been involved in the shooting.

Police say the shooting was a targeted attack but not believed to be gang-related.

Long Beach police did not have information Thursday regarding the conditions of the seven women and two men who were wounded.

The Associated Press

Join the conversation

Please read our commenting policies

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Latest Traffic & Weather
680 NEWS TRAFFIC @680NEWStraffic 680 News Traffic Twitter verified icon
Updated Just moments ago
WB 401 west of Whites in the collectors - two right lanes are blocked with a crash.
Latest Traffic
Read more
680 NEWS WEATHER @680NEWSweather 
Updated Just moments ago
Care to share your soggy #halloween2019 pics?? Winds starting to pick up now so time to put the spooky décor away…
Latest Weather
Read more