Police: Houston-area mother shot her 3 children, then self

DEER PARK, Texas — Authorities say a mother fatally shot her three young children before shooting herself in their suburban Houston home.

In a statement Thursday, Deer Park police said a Harris County medical examiner concluded that 39-year-old Ashley Auzenne shot and killed 11-year-old Parrish Auzenne, 9-year-old Eleanor Auzenne and 7-year-old Lincoln Auzenne before shooting herself.

The bodies were found Tuesday morning in the family’s home in Deer Park, about 20 miles (32 kilometres) east of Houston.

The Associated Press

