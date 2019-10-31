2 pedestrians hit in separate incidents in Mississauga

Two pedestrians have critical injuries after they were struck by vehicles in two separate incidents in Mississauga within an hour.

Peel police were called to the area of Matheson Boulevard East and Creekbank Road near Dixie Road just after 7 a.m. on Thursday.

The woman hit was taken to a trauma centre in Toronto.

Then around 7:30 a.m., police responded to the area of Courtney Park Drive and Kennedy Road.

The pedestrian was also taken to a trauma centre in Toronto.

These latest incidents are the latest in a string of collisions involving pedestrians in the GTA since Wednesday night.

In Toronto, three pedestrians were hit by vehicles within an hour in Scarborough. One of them was pronounced dead at the scene.