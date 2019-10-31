Loading articles...

Park Service proposes new Yellowstone bridge

YELLOWSTONE NATIONAL PARK, Wyo. — The National Park Service proposes to replace a bridge in Yellowstone National Park.

The bridge over the Yellowstone River near Tower dates to the 1960s and its concrete is deteriorating.

Yellowstone officials say options for a new bridge include a span located 500 feet (150 metres) south of the existing one and building a new bridge just north of the existing bridge.

In either case, the bridge would be widened from 24 to 30 feet (7 to 9 metres).

Park officials will take public comments on the proposals until Nov. 16. They plan to release an environmental study in the spring and decide on the project next summer.

The Associated Press

