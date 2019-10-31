Loading articles...

More trick than treat as California fires disrupt Halloween

This satellite image provided by Maxar Technologies shows the Kincade fire burning near Santa Rosa, Calif., on Sunday, Oct. 27, 2019. (Satellite image ©2019 Maxar Technologies via AP)

BERKELEY, Calif. — For tens of thousands of children in California, the biggest monsters this Halloween are wildfires that have thrown trick-or-treating into disarray.

Many who live in and around wine country north of San Francisco have no neighbourhood to bring their kids to collect candy. They’re coming home to destruction, are still under evacuation orders or facing lingering power outages.

And kids on the other side of the San Francisco Bay are seeing Halloween plans literally go up in smoke.

Some parents may throw a Halloween party instead of trick-or-treating in the poor air. Others say they may take their children out wearing masks.

Other families are opting to leave town in time to trick-or-treat elsewhere.

The fire has been burning since last week, and others have ignited in Southern California.

Terry Tang, The Associated Press


