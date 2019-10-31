Rogers Media uses cookies for personalization, to customize its online advertisements, and for other purposes. Learn more or change your cookie preferences. Rogers Media supports the Digital Advertising Alliance principles. By continuing to use our service, you agree to our use of cookies.
Judge: Searches of ex-CIA employee's home and phones OK
by The Associated Press
Posted Oct 31, 2019 6:42 pm EDT
NEW YORK — A judge in New York says investigators properly carried out searches that led to espionage charges against a former CIA employee.
U.S. District Judge Paul Crotty ruled Thursday in the case against Joshua Schulte .
Schulte’s lawyers had urged Crotty to suppress the evidence, including electronic devices, saying the government misrepresented numerous important facts in getting search warrants .
Schulte’s New York City apartment was searched in 2017 after WikiLeaks disclosed what the government says were over 8,000 documents and files containing classified information.
Schulte, a CIA computer engineer from 2010 to November 2016, has pleaded not guilty to charges that he leaked classified information.
Crotty noted there were several incorrect factual statements in a government affidavit but not enough to negate probable cause.
A defence lawyer did not immediately comment.
The Associated Press
