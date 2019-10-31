Loading articles...

Israeli military strikes Gaza after rocket attack

JERUSALEM — The Israeli military says it has struck targets in the Gaza Strip in response to a Palestinian rocket attack.

The army said that tank and aircraft fire struck two Hamas military posts in northern Gaza. There were no immediate reports of injuries.

Earlier Thursday, the army said a single rocket was fired toward Israel from Gaza.

There were no reports of damage or injuries on the Israeli side.

Israel says it holds Gaza’s Hamas rulers responsible for all fire out of the seaside territory.

The Associated Press

Join the conversation

Please read our commenting policies

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Latest Traffic & Weather
680 NEWS TRAFFIC @680NEWStraffic 680 News Traffic Twitter verified icon
Updated Just moments ago
UPDATE: Stalled truck cleared EB 401 app. Keele express, but east of Keele collectors the ramp lane is blocked with…
Latest Traffic
Read more
680 NEWS WEATHER @680NEWSweather 
Updated Today at 03:30 PM
Retweeted @CarlHLam: 3:30PM UPDATE: Heavier rain in southwestern Ontario is headed toward the #GTA. @680NEWS
Latest Weather
Read more