Israel rearrests female Palestinian activist in West Bank

RAMALLAH, Palestinian Territory — The family of a former Palestinian lawmaker says Israeli authorities have rearrested her just months after she was released from detention.

Ghassan Jarrar, the husband of 57-year-old Khalida Jarrar, says Israeli forces arrested her from her home in the West Bank city of Ramallah on Thursday.

Jarrar, a senior official with the Popular Front for the Liberation of Palestine, was released in February from 20 months of administrative detention, an Israeli policy that permits holding people for months at a time without charges.

In a tweet, the Israeli military said it had made several arrests in the West Bank overnight for “terror” related charges. The military declined to comment on the identity of those arrested.

Israel’s Shin Bet domestic security agency declined to comment.

The Associated Press

