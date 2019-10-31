Loading articles...

Hong Kong in recession as protests slam retailers, tourism

HONG KONG — Business has plunged in Hong Kong’s shopping districts after more than four months of protests.

The government announced Thursday that the city is in a technical recession after it contracted for a second straight quarter.

The once-common lines of Chinese shoppers outside luxury stores are gone.

Jewelry stores have no customers, and a tailor is dipping into his own pockets to pay his shop’s staff.

Related businesses like transportation are also languishing.

The outlook is for the economy to shrink in 2019, with no end to the turmoil in sight.

At times, the protests have crippled major infrastructure, shutting down the airport, subways, main roads and tunnels.

Hong Kong’s government-owned rail operator, MTR, has been stopping evening subway service hours earlier than usual — further reducing consumer spending.

The Associated Press

Join the conversation

Please read our commenting policies

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Latest Traffic & Weather
680 NEWS TRAFFIC @680NEWStraffic 680 News Traffic Twitter verified icon
Updated Today at 03:19 AM
Eerily quiet this #halloween2019 morning on all the major routes.
Latest Traffic
Read more
680 NEWS WEATHER @680NEWSweather 
Updated 44 minutes ago
Happy Halloween! We’ve had 20mm rain at #Toronto YYZ with another 20mm to go BUT at least it will be mild for the T…
Latest Weather
Read more