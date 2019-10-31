Rogers Media uses cookies for personalization, to customize its online advertisements, and for other purposes. Learn more or change your cookie preferences. Rogers Media supports the Digital Advertising Alliance principles. By continuing to use our service, you agree to our use of cookies.
High court won't look at officer's bid for military disability benefits
by The Canadian Press
Posted Oct 31, 2019 9:59 am EDT
OTTAWA — A decorated military officer who suffered serious injuries in a car accident won’t get a chance at the Supreme Court of Canada to argue her case for disability benefits.
Following a 2006 collision while driving her son to day care, Capt. Kimberly Fawcett Smith’s right leg was amputated above the knee.
Her application to Veterans Affairs for benefits was denied due to a ruling that found her injuries were not attributable to military service even though she was on duty at the time of the accident.
Fawcett Smith’s grievance was denied and the Federal Court dismissed her application for judicial review, a decision upheld on appeal.
As usual, the Supreme Court did not provide reasons for refusing to examine Fawcett Smith’s case.
She recently made an unsuccessful run in the federal election as a Conservative candidate in the Ontario riding of Scarborough Southwest.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published Oct. 31, 2019.
